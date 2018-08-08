Woman pulled alive from collapsed building 2 days after Lombok quake

Rescue workers pulling to safety a woman who had been trapped in rubble (above) since Sunday's earthquake in Lombok.

PEMENANG, INDONESIA: A woman was pulled alive from a collapsed building on Indonesia's tourist island of Lombok yesterday, two days after a powerful earthquake that killed 105 people, destroyed villages and left thousands of people homeless.

Rescue workers were also digging under the rubble of a mosque in the north of the island shattered by Sunday's 6.9 magnitude earthquake, hopeful that at least one of four people trapped inside was still alive.

Ms Nadia Revanale, 23, was shopping in a minimart in Pemenang at the time of the tremor, the second to rock the island in a week.

Neighbours heard cries for help from the mangled concrete and alerted rescuers, who took four hours to extract her.

"First we used our hands to clear the debris, then hammers, chisels and machines to slowly remove the pieces," said Mr Marcos Eric, a volunteer rescue worker from a mining company, after an ambulance took the woman away.

"It took hours but we're thankful it worked and this person was found alive."

It was a rare moment of joy amid the devastation.

Lombok had been hit by a 6.4 earthquake on July 29. That killed 17 people and briefly stranded hundreds of trekkers on the slopes of a volcano.

Tremors continued to rattle the island, including a 5.5 magnitude one around 2 am on Monday. Indonesia's meteorology and geophysics agency BMKG recorded more than 230 aftershocks by yesterday morning.

Thousands of tourists have left Lombok since Sunday evening, fearing further earthquakes, some on extra flights that were laid on by airlines and some on ferries to Bali.

Officials said more than 2,000 people had been evacuated from the three Gili islands off the northwest coast of Lombok, where fears of a tsunami spread soon after the quake.

The Indonesian Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) said on Twitter it had rescued more than 3,000 people from the Gilis by Monday evening and many more were yet to be evacuated.

"Thousands more, tourists and hotel workers, are still in the process of being evacuated out of the three islands," the disaster mitigation agency BNPB said.

Saffron Amis, a British student on Gili Trawangan - the largest of the islands that are fringed by white beaches and surrounded by turquoise sea - said there were at least 200 people there and others were arriving from Gili Air and Gili Meno.

"We still have no Wi-Fi and very little power. Gili Air has run out of food and water so they have come to us," she messaged, adding later that she had been taken on a boat to the main island and would go on to Bali.

In the north of Lombok, the earthquake's epicentre, rescuers were holding out hope that more people would be pulled alive from the wreckage of thousands of buildings.

Early in the morning they heard a weak voice coming from under the pile of bricks and mangled steel bars of a two-storey mosque in Pemenang, where four people were believed to have been trapped.

ACCESS

"We are looking for access. We have a machine that can drill or cut through concrete so we may use that. We are waiting for heavier equipment," Basarnas official Teddy Aditya said.

BNPB said more than 20,000 people had been displaced by the quake as it brought down or damaged some 13,000 houses, and many of those were living in open areas in need of food, medicine and other aid.

Mr Riduan, a 45-year-old man whose house was partially destroyed, said he had bought food himself. "We don't get anything," he said as he tried to retrieve documents from the remains of his home.