Women better at hiding infidelity: Study

TOKYO: Scientists have revealed that women can judge if a man is likely to be unfaithful just by looking at his face, but men are less able to spot a cheating woman.

Researchers at the University of Western Australia took a group of 1,500 people and showed them pictures of 189 Caucasian adults (101 men and 88 women), having first asked them if they had been unfaithful to their partners.

Respondents were then asked to rank these faces on a scale of one to 10, where one is "not at all likely to be unfaithful" and 10 is "extremely likely" to play the field.

The result, published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, was that "both men and women were accurate in assessing men's, but not women's, likelihood to cheat and poach".

The scientists wanted to examine whether men and women could spot potential infidelity in each other and also whether it was possible to detect a possible "poacher" of the same sex.