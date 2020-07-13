'Work on JB-Singapore transit link to start in November'

GELANG PATAH: Work on the Johor Baru-Singapore Transit Link System (RTS) project is expected to start this November, said Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad.

He said Malaysia and Singapore will be signing the agreement on the project, linking Bukit Chagar in Johor Baru with Singapore's Woodlands North station on the Thomson-East Coast MRT line, at the end of the month.

"The long-awaited project will boost Johor's economy as it will create an economic spillover, especially in Iskandar Malaysia," he told reporters yesterday.

Mr Hasni said the train depot for the maintenance of the train coaches will be built at a site in Wadihana in Johor Baru instead of the initial plan of building it in Mandai, Singapore.

He said the train depot spans about 2.83ha, and added that it would create 400-500 jobs for locals.

Last week, Senior Minister Azmin Ali said Malaysia was confident of meeting Singapore's July 31 deadline for the RTS project.

A spokesman for Singapore's Ministry of Transport confirmed last week that the two countries had been in intensive discussions on the project.

"Like Malaysia, we are optimistic that the discussions on the outstanding matters can be concluded by the July 31, 2020 deadline," the spokesman said.

The rail line project has been suspended since April last year to allow Malaysia to review the project and suggest changes for Singapore's consideration.