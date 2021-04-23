Worker infected US nursing home residents though most were vaccinated

WASHINGTON : An unvaccinated worker infected with a Covid variant sparked an outbreak at a US nursing home where nearly all the residents had been inoculated, said a study on Wednesday.

The dozens of cases, including 22 among fully vaccinated residents and staff, highlighted the importance of broad vaccine coverage and prevention measures, according to the research by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

During the March outbreak at a nursing home in the state of Kentucky, 46 cases were identified, with three residents dying, including two who were not vaccinated, the study said.

The spread was traced back to a worker who had symptoms and was not vaccinated.

The variant was R1, which is "not currently identified as a CDC variant of concern or interest", the paper said.

While the researchers noted the flare up showed the strong effect the vaccine had in preventing symptoms in the sick, they also noted its limits.

"This underscores the importance... that all persons... be vaccinated.