World

Worker infected US nursing home residents though most were vaccinated

Apr 23, 2021 06:00 am

WASHINGTON : An unvaccinated worker infected with a Covid variant sparked an outbreak at a US nursing home where nearly all the residents had been inoculated, said a study on Wednesday.

The dozens of cases, including 22 among fully vaccinated residents and staff, highlighted the importance of broad vaccine coverage and prevention measures, according to the research by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

During the March outbreak at a nursing home in the state of Kentucky, 46 cases were identified, with three residents dying, including two who were not vaccinated, the study said.

The spread was traced back to a worker who had symptoms and was not vaccinated.

The variant was R1, which is "not currently identified as a CDC variant of concern or interest", the paper said.

While the researchers noted the flare up showed the strong effect the vaccine had in preventing symptoms in the sick, they also noted its limits.

Covid-19 cases in Malaysia move closer to 3,000 mark
World

Malaysia's daily case tally creeps close to 3,000 mark

Related Stories

India records world’s highest daily tally with over 314k Covid cases

Pfizer confirms fake vaccine shots on sale in Mexico, Poland

Oxygen supply on missing Indonesian sub to run out on Saturday

"This underscores the importance... that all persons... be vaccinated.

"A continued emphasis on strategies for prevention of disease transmission, even among vaccinated populations, is also critical," they added.- AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD