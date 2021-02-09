Worker trapped in Himalayan tunnel: It was like Hollywood movie

Indo-Tibetan Border Police during a rescue operation after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam in the Indian state of Uttarakhand.

TAPOVAN, INDIA A whistle turned into a roar of water that trapped a dozen men in a Himalayan tunnel after a glacier burst in northern India, but Mr Rajesh Kumar lived to tell the tale.

Eighteen people were confirmed dead yesterday and at least 200 others missing after the glacier broke off a mountainside, triggering a flash flood through a valley in the northern state of Uttarakhand.

Flood waters swamped a hydro complex where Mr Kumar and his colleagues were working 300m inside a tunnel.

"We didn't think we were going to make it," the 28-year-old said from his hospital bed.

"Suddenly there was a sound of whistling... there was shouting, people were telling us to come out. We thought it was a fire. We started running but the water gushed in. It was like a Hollywood movie."

The men clung to scaffolding rods in the tunnel for four hours, keeping their heads above water and debris, trying to reassure each other.

"We just kept telling each other - come what may, we must not let go of the rods. Thank god our hands did not lose their grip," said Mr Kumar.

As the flood coursed down the valley, the water started to recede in the tunnel, leaving it filled with more than 1.5m of debris and mud.

"We climbed across the rock debris and forced our way to the mouth of the tunnel," said Mr Kumar.

There they found a small opening but were not sure where it led. Eventually, they saw some light coming through and one of the men got a phone signal and called for rescue.

There were emotional scenes as Mr Kumar and his colleagues were pulled out of a tiny hole at the surface.

Some punched the air in joy as they saw daylight, some were put onto stretchers and carried away.

The glacier broke away as the power complex was in full operation, and scores of workers at two power plants are still missing.

Some 35 workers were feared trapped in another tunnel.

Chief minister of Uttarakhand, Mr Trivendra Singh Rawat, said efforts to clear the tunnel continued through the night.

About 80m of mud and rock had been taken out, but there was still another 100m to go to reach the workers.