World Court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya from acts of genocide

Rohingya people who were arrested at sea last December being transported by Myanmar authorities to Thalchaung near Rakhine state on Jan 13.

THE HAGUE: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) yesterday ordered Myanmar to take urgent measures to protect its Rohingya population from atrocities, a ruling hailed as a "triumph of international justice" by the tiny African country that brought the case.

A lawsuit, launched by Gambia last November at the United Nations' highest body for disputes between states, accuses Myanmar of genocide against Rohingya in violation of a 1948 convention.

The court's final decision could take years, and yesterday's ruling dealt with only Gambia's request for preliminary measures.

But in a unanimous ruling by the 17-judge panel, the court said the Rohingya face an ongoing threat and Myanmar must act to protect them.

Myanmar must "take all measures within its power to prevent all acts" prohibited under the 1948 Genocide Convention, and report back within four months, presiding Judge Abdulqawi Yusuf said, reading out a summary of the judgment.

Myanmar must use its influence over its military and other armed groups to prevent violence against the Rohingya "intended to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part", he said.

Gambia's justice minister Abubacarr Tambadou said: "The fact that judges have unanimously decided that genocide cannot be tolerated and that Rohingya need to be protected is a triumph for international justice."

Mainly Muslim Gambia brought the case despite being located halfway around the world, on the argument that all nations have a universal legal duty to prevent genocide.

The case was argued last month by some of the world's top human rights lawyers, with Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi personally attending hearings at The Hague to ask judges to dismiss it.

More than 730,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar after a military-led crackdown in 2017, and were forced into squalid camps across the border in Bangladesh.

UN investigators concluded that the military campaign had been executed with "genocidal intent".

Moments before the court began reading its ruling, the Financial Times published an article by Ms Suu Kyi, in which she said war crimes may have been committed against Rohingya Muslims but refugees had exaggerated abuses.