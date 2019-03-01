World powers call for calm as India and Pakistan trade fire in Kashmir

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR: Indian and Pakistani troops traded fire briefly along the contested border in Kashmir yesterday, a day after the two nuclear powers both downed enemy jets, with Pakistan capturing an Indian pilot.

The US, China and other world powers have urged restraint from the two nations as tensions escalate following tit-for-tat airstrikes in the wake of a suicide car bombing that killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Feb 14.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for talks.

"History tells us that wars are full of miscalculation. My question is that, given the weapons we have, can we afford miscalculation," Mr Khan said during abroadcast to the nation. "We should sit down and talk."

Pakistan and India have fought three wars since independence from British colonial rule in 1947 - two over Kashmir - and went to the brink of a fourth in 2002 after a Pakistani militant attack on India's Parliament.

Pakistan has shut its airspace, forcing commercial airlines to reroute. Thai Airways International announced yesterday it had cancelled flights to Pakistan and Europe, which left thousands of passengers stranded in Bangkok. Several airlines including Emirates and Qatar Airways suspended flights to Pakistan on Wednesday, while others such as British Airways were forced to reroute flights.

Singapore Airlines said yesterday its Europe-bound flights would continue as planned, avoiding the affected airspace.

Yesterday morning, troops from India and Pakistan briefly exchanged fire in Poonch, a district in Indian-occupied Kashmir, according to a statement from the Indian army.

"The Indian army retaliated strongly and effectively," said Lieutenant-Colonel Devender Anand, a Defence Ministry spokesman.

The firing, which India claims was initiated by Pakistan and lasted for a little over an hour, was significantly less elevated than the artillery fire exchanged by the two sides on Wednesday.

Pakistan said the firing began overnight.Mr Shaukat Yusufzai, an administration official in the Pakistan-controlled part of Poonch, said a man was hospitalised after being hit by shrapnel.

India is building more than 14,000 bunkers for families in Jammu and Kashmir state living close to the border, hoping to keep them safe near their homes rather than evacuate them.

On Wednesday, India's Foreign Ministry handed a dossier to Pakistan that it claimed detailed camps of the Pakistan-based militant group that carried out the Feb 14 attack.

The conflict comes at a critical time for Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi, who faces a general election in months.

The White House urged "both sides to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation".

China, the European Union and others have also called for restraint. Japan said the country was concerned about the "deteriorating situation".

The US, Britain and France proposed the United Nations Security Council blacklist Azhar Masood, the head of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad, the group that claimed responsibility for the Feb 14 attack.