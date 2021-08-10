World very close to runaway warming, says UN climate panel

Firefighters battling a forest fire on Evia island, Greece, as the region suffers its worst heatwave in decades, which experts link to climate change.

PARIS The UN climate panel sounded a dire warning yesterday, saying the world is dangerously close to runaway warming - and that humans are "unequivocally" to blame.

Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for decades if not centuries, scientists warn in a report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

That is on top of the deadly heat waves, powerful hurricanes and other weather extremes that are happening now and are likely to become more severe.

Describing the report as a "code red for humanity", UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres urged an immediate end to coal energy and other high-polluting fossil fuels.

"The alarm bells are deafening," Mr Guterres said in a statement.

"This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet."

The IPCC report comes just three months before a major UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, where nations will be under pressure to pledge ambitious climate action and substantial financing.

Drawing on more than 14,000 scientific studies, the report gives the most comprehensive and detailed picture yet of how climate change is altering the natural world - and what still could be ahead.

Unless immediate, rapid and large-scale action is taken to reduce emissions, the report says, the average global temperature will likely cross the 1.5 deg C warming threshold within the next 20 years.

"The IPCC report underscores the overwhelming urgency of this moment," US climate envoy John Kerry said in a statement.

"The world must come together before the ability to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C is out of reach."

Scientists warn that warming more than 1.5 deg C above the pre- industrial average could trigger runaway climate change with catastrophic impacts, such as heat so intense that crops fail or people die just from being outdoors.

Every additional 0.5 deg C of warming will also boost the intensity and frequency of heat extremes and heavy rainfall, as well as droughts in some regions. Because temperatures fluctuate from year to year, scientists measure climate warming in terms of 20-year averages.

"We have all the evidence we need to show we are in a climate crisis," said three-time IPCC co- author Sonia Seneviratne, a climate scientist at ETH Zurich who doubts she will sign up for a fourth report.

"Policymakers have enough information. You can ask: Is it a meaningful use of scientists' time, if nothing is being done?"

If the world drastically cuts emissions in the next decade, average temperatures could still rise 1.5 deg C by 2040 and possibly 1.6 deg C by 2060 before stabilising.

"We have already changed our planet, and some of those changes we will have to live with for centuries and millennia to come," said IPCC co-author Joeri Rogelj, a climate scientist at Imperial College London.