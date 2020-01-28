Wuhan nurse shaves head to aid her work in fighting virus

Ms Shan Xia, a 30-year-old nurse with Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University, shaved her head yesterday to help her work in fighting against the coronavirus. Ms Shan, a mother of two, said she cut her hair in order to avoid cross-infection and save time when wearing and taking off protective suits, the China Daily reported. The National Health Commission said yesterday it has organised teams of 959 medical workers from seven provinces and cities to head to Wuhan to prevent and contain infections.