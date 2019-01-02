Xi tells Trump: Cooperation is best for both China & US

Mr Xi and Mr Trump spoke by telephone over the weekend.

BEIJING : History shows that cooperation is the best choice for both China and the US, Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump in a congratulatory message yesterday to mark 40 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The two countries agreed last month to a 90-day temporary ceasefire in their bitter trade war to give them time to hold fresh talks to try and end a dispute that has seen them level increasingly severe tariffs on each others' goods.

In his message to Mr Trump, Mr Xi said China-US relations have experienced ups and downs but have made historic progress over the past four decades, state news agency Xinhua said.

This has brought huge benefits to the two peoples and has contributed greatly to world peace, stability and prosperity, Mr Xi added.

"History has proved that cooperation is the best choice for both sides," Mr Xi said.

Sino-US relations are in an important stage, he added.

"I attach great importance to the development of China-US relations and am willing to work with President Trump to summarise the experience of the development of China-US relations and implement the consensus we have reached in a joint effort to advance China-US relations featuring coordination, cooperation and stability so as to better benefit the two peoples as well as the people of the rest of the world," he said.

Mr Trump sent his own congratulatory message in return, saying it was his priority to promote cooperative and constructive US-China relations, Xinhua added.

Mr Trump said he had a "long and very good call" with Mr Xi and that a possible trade deal between the US and China was progressing well.

China and the US have made plans for face-to-face consultations over trade in January, China's Commerce Ministry said last week.

Xinhua, in a commentary, said it was only natural the two countries would have disagreements and encounter problems, considering their "different social systems, development paths and historical and cultural backgrounds".

"At a time when the world is undergoing unprecedentedly profound changes and is fraught with risks and uncertainties, the global community expects even closer collaboration between the two largest economies."

This year marks a series of sensitive anniversaries for China, including, in June, 30 years since the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square.