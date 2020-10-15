Xi wants young Hong Kongers to move to mainland China

Chinese President Xi Jinping alluded in his speech to "turbulence" in the global economy from rising protectionism and unilateralism.

SHENZHEN: There must be measures to encourage young people from Hong Kong to move to the mainland said Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The aim is to deepen integration between young people in Hong Kong, Macau and Guangdong province to "increase their sense of belonging to the motherland", Mr Xi said yesterday in a speech in Shenzhen, marking the 40th anniversary of the technology hub becoming a special economic zone, Bloomberg reported.

He touted the city as symbolic of China's emergence as a global economic power.

He said Shenzhen will strengthen property rights and protection of entrepreneurs, Reuters reported.

He also alluded to "turbulence" in the global economy from rising protectionism and unilateralism, and emphasised that China would pursue a "dual circulation" model that relies more on domestic consumption, while attracting foreign investment.