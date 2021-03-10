A year on, WHO says some did not heed its urgent warning of Covid-19

GENEVA: Nearly a year after first describing Covid-19 as a pandemic, the World Health Organisation said that some countries failed to heed its earlier urgent warnings.

The WHO sounded its highest available level of alarm on Jan 30 last year by declaring a Public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

But it was not until it used the word "pandemic" - which does not feature in the official international health alert system - on March 11 that many countries jumped into action.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said some countries were slow to wake up to the risks of the novel coronavirus after the PHEIC declaration, when there were fewer than 100 cases of Covid-19 and no deaths outside China.

"One of the things we still need to understand is why some countries acted on those warnings, while others were slower to react," he said at a press conference on Monday.

"We continued to warn that the world had a narrow window of opportunity to prepare for and prevent a potential pandemic," he insisted, adding that the description was finally deployed on March 11 after the number of affected countries and cases soared.

"But we must be clear that that was not the moment at which we sounded the highest level of alarm."

WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said all 194 WHO member countries had agreed that the PHEIC declaration was the trigger to take action.