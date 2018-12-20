Yemen woman to see dying son after US waives visa ban

Abdullah Hassan, two, suffers from a rare brain disorder and his condition is terminal.

SAN FRANCISCO: A mother from Yemen was granted her wish to see her dying toddler one last time in the US. America agreed on Tuesday to issue her a waiver from the ban on citizens from several Muslim-majority countries.

Two-year-old Abdullah Hassan, a US citizen like his father, suffers from a rare genetic brain condition and is on life support in a hospital in Oakland, California.

But his mother, Ms Shaima Swileh, had been unable to join him due to US President Donald Trump's order barring visitors from six countries including Yemen.

After a tearful televised plea from the boy's father prompted public outrage, the US Embassy in Cairo issued a visa for Ms Swileh, who has been staying temporarily in Egypt.

She was scheduled to arrive in San Francisco yesterday, said the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the Muslim civil rights group that assisted the family.

"This is the happiest day of my life," her husband, Mr Ali Hassan, said in a statement. "This will allow us to mourn with dignity."

Mr Hassan said he had been ready to take his son off life support last week after doctors said the case was terminal, but his wife was receiving only automated replies when inquiring with the US authorities on her visa application.