Yemeni refugees spark backlash in South Korea

SOUTH KOREA: Asylum seekers from Yemen have sparked an unprecedented wave of xenophobia in South Korea, echoing the anti-immigrant sentiment that has swept Europe and helped propel US President Donald Trump to the White House.

More than a million migrants arrived in Germany after its borders were opened in 2015 to asylum seekers, which deeply divided the country and its neighbours.

But when just 550 or so people from war-ravaged Yemen arrived over months in South Korea, the reaction was uncompromising.

"Is the government crazy? These are Muslims who will rape our daughters," a comment liked by thousands, on Naver, the country's top Internet portal.

Hundreds protested in Seoul last month, urging the authorities to "kick out fake refugees" while nearly 700,000 - a record - signed a petition on the presidential website calling for tightening what are some of the world's toughest refugee laws.

"Europe may have historical baggage with countries (former colonies)... but South Korea has no such moral obligation," it said.

The concept of refugees is largely alien in the country, where around only 4 per cent of the population are foreigners. Discrimination against them is widespread. Many are openly mocked on public transport for being "dirty" and refused entry to fancy restaurants or public baths.

A government survey in 2015 showed 32 per cent of South Koreans do not want a foreigner as a neighbour - far higher than 14 per cent in the US and China's 12.2 per cent.

The Yemenis took advantage of visa-free access to the tourist island of Jeju. The loophole, intended to boost visitors, has been closed to Yemenis after the uproar.

A recent poll showed about half of South Koreans oppose accepting the Yemeni asylum seekers, with 39 per cent in favour and 12 per cent undecided.

Student Park Seo Young, 20, was against.