A to Z of US presidential race
A
America First. A Trump mantra that he coined in the 2016 campaign and is still using.
B
Black Lives Matter. As the police killing of George Floyd sparked mass protests,
Mr Trump expressed no sympathy.
C
Coronavirus. Mr Trump's Achilles heel. For months, he promised it would just go away. Then he caught it.
D
Delaware. A small US state you never hear about except to say it is where Mr Biden made his home.
E
Electoral College. The 538-member body that decides who becomes president, no matter who wins the popular vote.
F
Fauci, Anthony. The scrappy infectious disease expert from Brooklyn who became a hero for his no-nonsense talk about the pandemic.
G
Gaffes. Mr Biden is painfully prone to them, like saying he is running for the Senate.
H
Hunter. Mr Biden's son, whose business dealings in Ukraine are a lightning rod for Trump accusations that the family is corrupt.
I
Intubation. The act of putting a seriously ill Covid patient on a respirator.
J
Joe, as in Sleepy. Mr Trump's way of dismissing Mr Biden, 77, as not mentally alert. Mr Trump is 74.
K
Kamala, as in Harris. She has made history as the first woman of colour on a major US presidential ticket.
L
"Lock him up". Trump likes to get crowds at rallies chanting this about Mr Biden.
M
Masks. Mr Trump often mocks people who wear them to fight Covid-19.
N
Nomination. Of Justice Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court judge, boosting the conservative majority on the bench.
O
(Barack) Obama. Former president now campaigning for his former vice-president.
P
Pandemic.
Q
QAnon. A bizarre right-wing conspiracy theory that Mr Trump avoids disavowing.
R
Russia. It is meddling to hurt Mr Trump's election rival, US intelligence agencies say.
S
"(Will you) shut up, man." The zinger that Mr Biden hurled at Mr Trump in the first debate.
T
Tell all. As in insider memoirs about Mr Trump, including one by an estranged niece.
U
Ukraine. The former Soviet republic that Mr Trump tried to persuade to dig up dirt on Mr Biden.
V
Vaccine. For Covid-19.
W
Walter Reed. The military hospital where Mr Trump was treated for Covid-19.
X
(E)xperts. Mr Trump says he has no need for them.
Y
Yuge. Mr Trump's way of pronouncing the word huge.
Z
Zoom. The way many politicians - but not Mr Trump - talk to people these days, just like the rest of us. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now