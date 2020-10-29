World

A to Z of US presidential race

Oct 29, 2020 06:00 am

A

America First. A Trump mantra that he coined in the 2016 campaign and is still using.

B

Black Lives Matter. As the police killing of George Floyd sparked mass protests,

Mr Trump expressed no sympathy.

C

Coronavirus. Mr Trump's Achilles heel. For months, he promised it would just go away. Then he caught it.

D

Delaware. A small US state you never hear about except to say it is where Mr Biden made his home.

E

Electoral College. The 538-member body that decides who becomes president, no matter who wins the popular vote.

F

Fauci, Anthony. The scrappy infectious disease expert from Brooklyn who became a hero for his no-nonsense talk about the pandemic.

G

Gaffes. Mr Biden is painfully prone to them, like saying he is running for the Senate.

H

Hunter. Mr Biden's son, whose business dealings in Ukraine are a lightning rod for Trump accusations that the family is corrupt.

I

Intubation. The act of putting a seriously ill Covid patient on a respirator.

J

Joe, as in Sleepy. Mr Trump's way of dismissing Mr Biden, 77, as not mentally alert. Mr Trump is 74.

K

Kamala, as in Harris. She has made history as the first woman of colour on a major US presidential ticket.

L

"Lock him up". Trump likes to get crowds at rallies chanting this about Mr Biden.

M

Masks. Mr Trump often mocks people who wear them to fight Covid-19.

N

Nomination. Of Justice Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court judge, boosting the conservative majority on the bench.

O

(Barack) Obama. Former president now campaigning for his former vice-president.

P

Pandemic.

Q

QAnon. A bizarre right-wing conspiracy theory that Mr Trump avoids disavowing.

R

Russia. It is meddling to hurt Mr Trump's election rival, US intelligence agencies say.

S

"(Will you) shut up, man." The zinger that Mr Biden hurled at Mr Trump in the first debate.

T

Tell all. As in insider memoirs about Mr Trump, including one by an estranged niece.

U

Ukraine. The former Soviet republic that Mr Trump tried to persuade to dig up dirt on Mr Biden.

V

Vaccine. For Covid-19.

W

Walter Reed. The military hospital where Mr Trump was treated for Covid-19.

X

(E)xperts. Mr Trump says he has no need for them.

Y

Yuge. Mr Trump's way of pronouncing the word huge.

Z

Zoom. The way many politicians - but not Mr Trump - talk to people these days, just like the rest of us. - AFP

