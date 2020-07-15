2XU Compression Run moved to April 11, 2021

This year's 2XU Compression Run Singapore has been postponed to April 11 next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers announced yesterday.

All registered participants will automatically have their race slots transferred to the new race date with a race entry pack collection for 2021. Details will be announced next month.

Originally scheduled for April 5 at the F1 Pit Building this year, the 2XU Compression Run was initially postponed to the second half of the year.

For more information, visit www.2xurun.com.

Other runs such as the Osim Sundown Marathon, Income Eco Run and the Great Eastern Women's Run have also been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking their places are virtual events such as the Star Wars Virtual Run and Run for Heroes 2020.