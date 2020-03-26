Allyson Felix's Olympic dream endures despite delay of Tokyo Games

US sprint star Allyson Felix says she'll continue her pursuit of Olympic glory despite the postponement of the Tokyo Games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After 16 years at the pinnacle of her sport, the 34-year-old American is in the last lap of a glittering career that has seen her earn 13 World Championship titles and six Olympic golds - the most of any female track and field athlete.

"I am not sure what the future holds, but my goals have not changed," she wrote in an article posted on Time.com on Tuesday, after the International Olympic Committee confirmed the Tokyo Olympics would be pushed back to "no later than summer 2021".

"I still hope to experience the feeling of standing on that podium in 2021 and I hope my journey to try to get back there will inspire you to keep moving forward."

She also noted that the sense of loss felt by would-be Olympians was relative amid the Covid-19 pandemic that has resulted in about 20,000 deaths and more than 445,000 declared infections worldwide.

Also backing the IOC's decision were others such as US football star Carli Lloyd, who had planned to call time on a spectacular career after Tokyo 2020 - but now that plan is on hold.

The 37-year-old, a two-time women's World Player of the Year and a two-time World Cup winner, scored the goals that delivered gold to the United States in two Olympics.