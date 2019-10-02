American coach Alberto Salazar banned for doping violations

American Alberto Salazar, who has coached some of the world's top distance runners, including British multiple Olympic and world champion Mo Farah, has been banned for four years for doping violations.

The US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) said Salazar's punishment was for "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct" as head coach of the Nike Oregon Project (NOP), a camp designed primarily to develop US endurance athletes.

The 61-year-old was quickly stripped of his accreditation for the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, at the request of the US track and field federation, the sport's governing body IAAF said in a statement.

Salazar said he would appeal against Usada's decision, and sportswear giant Nike said in a statement that it would stand by him.

"I am shocked by the outcome today," Salazar said in a statement.