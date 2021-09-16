Britain set to lose Olympic relay silver due to positive dope test

Britain's silver medal in the men's 4x100 metres relay at the Tokyo Olympics is almost certain to be stripped after the International Testing Agency (ITA) confirmed on Tuesday that CJ Ujah's B sample has tested positive for banned substances.

The 27-year-old provided the sample on Aug 6, the ITA said, the same day that he was part of the British team which won silver behind Italy.

If Team GB are disqualified, Canada would take silver with China promoted to the bronze-medal position.

"The ITA confirms that as per the athlete's request, the B-sample analysis was carried out by the Wada-accredited laboratory of Tokyo on 19 August 2021 and the procedure confirmed the result of the A-sample," the ITA said in a statement.

"The ITA has thus referred the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport Anti-Doping Division."

Ujah's samples have tested positive for prohibited substances Ostarine and S-23.

They are substances commonly used to build muscle.

Ujah was provisionally suspended following the result of the A sample last month. He released a statement on Aug 14 saying he was "shocked and devastated" by the test outcome.

He added: "To be absolutely clear, I am not a cheat and I have never and would never knowingly take a banned substance."