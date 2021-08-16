British sprinter Ujah ‘shocked and devastated’ by positive dope test

British sprinter CJ Ujah said he was "shocked and devastated" after a positive drugs test that could see his country stripped of their Olympic silver medal in the 4x100m relay.

The 27-year-old ran the first leg of the final in Tokyo as Britain finished behind winner Italy by 0.01sec earlier this month, but has been provisionally suspended after prohibited substances showed up in tests.

"To be absolutely clear, I am not a cheat," Ujah said in a statement on Saturday. "I have never and would never knowingly take a banned substance."

Last Thursday, Ujah was informed of an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) from a test carried out at the Olympics, showing the presence/use of muscle-building ostarine and S-23.

Ujah's relay teammates were Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, whose medals will also be at risk if the positive test is confirmed.

In his statement, Ujah said: "I am completely shocked and devastated by this news. I love my sport and I know my responsibilities both as an athlete and as a teammate."

Ujah can request analysis of his B-sample and should that confirm the AAF finding, the case will be referred to the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.