Caster Semenya to contest 3,000m at Prefontaine
Caster Semenya will compete in the 3,000 metres at the Diamond League's Prefontaine Classic in Stanford, California, on June 30, a distance the South African runner can race without reducing her testosterone levels.
Semenya, who has won two Olympic golds over 800m, has been adamant that she will not take medication to lower her testosterone levels to comply with new International Association of Athletics Federations rules. The race will be her first since the new rules came into effect.
Under new regulations, female athletes with high natural levels of testosterone competing in events from 400m to a mile must medically limit that level to under five nmol/L, double the normal female range of below two nmol/L.
Barring an appeal, Semenya can no longer compete in her specialist event after she lost her appeal against the new rules, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport stating that the regulations were necessary to ensure fair competition. - REUTERS
Keisuke Honda quits Melbourne Victory
Japanese superstar Keisuke Honda yesterday announced he will leave Melbourne Victory this week after one season as he pursues new challenges.
The former AC Milan striker, one of the highest profile names in Asian football, was an instant hit with fans, with his early season form drawing rave reviews.
However, a hamstring injury kept him sidelined for nine matches mid-season.
"I am proud to have been a Melbourne Victory player and grateful for having the opportunity to play in Australia," Honda said in a statement.
"I leave now for my next challenge, but will never forget my time at Victory. I wish the club good luck in the future as they pursue success."
He played 23 games across all competitions, scoring eight times, with his last appearance today in Victory's AFC Champions League clash with Japan's Sanfrecce Hiroshima.
The 32-year-old's announcement came a day after long-time Victory head coach Kevin Muscat quit.
"Keisuke has been a professional in every sense of the word and we've been lucky to have him with us at Melbourne Victory this season," club chief executive Trent Jacobs said.
"He's obviously an incredible talent on the pitch, but also the impact he's had on our club off the field has aided our growth this season." - AFP
