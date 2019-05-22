Caster Semenya to contest 3,000m at Prefontaine

Caster Semenya will compete in the 3,000 metres at the Diamond League's Prefontaine Classic in Stanford, California, on June 30, a distance the South African runner can race without reducing her testosterone levels.

Semenya, who has won two Olympic golds over 800m, has been adamant that she will not take medication to lower her testosterone levels to comply with new International Association of Athletics Federations rules. The race will be her first since the new rules came into effect.

Under new regulations, female athletes with high natural levels of testosterone competing in events from 400m to a mile must medically limit that level to under five nmol/L, double the normal female range of below two nmol/L.