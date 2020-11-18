Caster Semenya seeks to overturn hormone-drug rule again

South Africa's Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya is taking her battle with World Athletics to the European Court of Human Rights, her lawyers said yesterday, in a bid to overturn the hormone-drug rule.

The legal action comes two years after athletics' world governing body in 2018 banned Semenya, and others with differences of sexual development (DSD), from races between 400 metres and a mile unless they take testosterone-reducing drugs.

Her lawyer Gregory Nott said in a statement: "We remain hopeful that World Athletics will see the error it has made and reverse the prohibitive rules which restrict Ms Semenya from competing."

The two-time Olympic gold medallist has previously unsuccessfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and to the Swiss Federal Tribunal.