Channel your inner superhero at Marvel Virtual Run

Channel your inner superhero at the inaugural Marvel Virtual Run in South-east Asia.

Registration is open until March 15 with options to clock 5km ($25) or 25km ($35) as a solo runner, or assemble a crack team of two ($55) or three ($85) to complete 25km. There is also a parent-and-child option ($50) in the 15km category.

The distances can be clocked at your own convenience over multiple days and will be tracked using the MOVE by LIV3LY app. The distances must be completed by March 31.

Depending on the package, runners are entitled to a drawstring bag, themed finisher T-shirt and trophy with an Avengers logo.

For more details, visit marvel-asia.com/virtual