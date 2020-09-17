Citing workload, TeamSGP Athletics' UK Shyam pulls out of SA election

Former national sprinter U.K. Shyam has pulled out as a candidate for the nine-member TeamSGP Athletics, ahead of the upcoming Singapore Athletics (SA) election on Sept 25.

When contacted, the senior manager (leadership and organisational development) at national sports agency Sport Singapore cited his work commitments as the reason for his withdrawal. The 44-year-old has been replaced by Fahmy Raimi, chief marketing officer of digital marketing firm Rawr Global.

"I am not contesting because of heavy work commitments," Shyam, who holds the national 100m record of 10.37sec, told The New Paper yesterday.

"I've new portfolios to handle, but I will definitely be supporting the team in their athlete development committee, one of a few specialised committees that they have."

Following the nomination deadline on Tuesday, only two teams are vying to replace incumbent Tang Weng Fei's management committee, with the SA president not seeking re-election.

TeamSGP Athletics, led by veteran lawyer Edmond Pereira, feature incumbent SA vice-president (training and selection) Ang Peng Siong and vice-president (competitions) S. Govindaraju.

They will be up against Team Ground Up, helmed by Gojek Singapore general manager Lien Choong Luen.

Also helping out TeamSGP Athletics as a non-candidate is Chan Mun Wei, a former director of sports at the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

On Chan, former Olympian Ang said in a media release: "Mun Wei brings a wealth of experience to the table... His knowledge of governance and sports development will help us in our vision to propel the sport of track and field in Singapore."

TeamSGP Athletics also announced their plan to provide institutes of higher learning with fiscal support to aid in the organisation of the annual Institute-Varsity-Polytechnic track and field meet.