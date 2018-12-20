Singapore sprinter and hurdler Dipna Lim-Prasad hangs up her spikes

Singapore sprinter and hurdler Dipna Lim-Prasad has decided to retire from athletics.

The 27-year-old made the announcement on her Facebook page last night, saying that it's time to take a step back.

Lim-Prasad became the first Singaporean woman to go below 59sec in the 400m hurdles with her 58.93sec effort during the Asian Games in August.

She also broke Chee Swee Lee's longstanding 400m national record last year en route to a SEA Games silver. Her timing of 54.18s erased Chee's mark of 55.08s, which had stood for 43 years.

She wrote in her post: "I'll take with me a lifetime's worth of highs and lows, and will forever take heart in the fact that I was able to do my bit to help raise the bar in Singapore athletics."

BITTERSWEET

Recalling her record-breaking moments, she added: "I will always remember these as bittersweet; both pain, but also my greatest moments of pride."

Her Facebook post garnered over 300 likes at press time, and attracted well-wishes from friends, fellow athletes and officials.

Singapore National Olympic Council president Tan Chuan-Jin wrote: "We are all proud of you! Am sure you'd be still a role model in so many ways!"

Lim-Prasad, who married former national sprinter Poh Seng Song in 2014, said she is moving to her next phase in life - starting a family.