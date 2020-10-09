Athletics

Extra 5 days for participants in ST Virtual Run’s 17.5km race

Oct 09, 2020 06:00 am

Participants of The Straits Times Virtual Run's 17.5km category will be given an additional five days to complete their race.

The event, which starts today, was supposed to end on Oct 18.

However, the organisers have decided to allow the racing timeframe to be extended to Oct 23.

Technical issues had made it difficult for some participants to activate their race entries on the Move by Liv3ly app earlier this week.

The issue has been resolved but the organisers are seeking to assure those who encountered difficulties that they will have ample time to complete their races.

There will be no change to the 175km race period, which is from Oct 19 to Dec 17.

