Great Eastern Women's Run to have competitive virtual half-marathon

This year's Great Eastern Women's Run will feature a competitive virtual half-marathon for 18 invited local elite runners, including Jasmine Goh and Rachel See, organisers said yesterday.

They are to clock in their times between 6am and 9am on Nov 14, following which they will submit their results for verification. All other event categories, which are open to the public, will also be held virtually from Nov 14 to Dec 15.

The local elite runners will also lead a fund-raising initiative for the Breast Cancer Foundation and Daughters Of Tomorrow. The public can support these causes via www.simplygiving.com/elite.