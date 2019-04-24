Hurdler Ang Chen Xiang breaks own national record

The "worst thing" that could happen in a 110m hurdles race became a reality for Ang Chen Xiang yesterday, but the national hurdler made the most of the situation to post a national record of 14.25 seconds at the Asian Athletics Championships in Doha.

The record is pending ratification by Singapore Athletics.

Ang had hit the first hurdle hard and he panicked momentarily before regaining his composure to lower his own national mark by 0.01sec.

"I smashed the first hurdle and it flipped... that's the worst thing you can do in a race because it kills all the momentum that you build in the first seven to eight steps," said the 24-year-old, who did not qualify for today's final after finishing fifth in his heat and 13th overall.

"The first thought that went through my mind was, 'Oh no' but, a split second later, I just went on autopilot mode and picked myself up."

It is Ang's third national record in less than a month. At the March 28-29 Singapore Open, he lowered the mark twice in one day - 14.27sec in the heats and 14.26sec in the final.

Ang's main target this season is a medal at the Philippines SEA Games from Nov 30 to Dec 11, and yesterday's performance has given him an extra shot of confidence.