IAAF upholds ban against Russia
World athletics body IAAF yesterday upheld a ban against Russia's athletics federation over doping in the country, the TASS news agency reported, citing a source.
Russia's athletics federation has been suspended since 2015 over a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) that found evidence of widespread, state-sponsored doping in the sport.
Since then some individual Russian athletes, however, have been allowed to compete internationally as neutrals, provided they met certain criteria that showed they had operated in a dope-free environment.
But the national athletics team were banned from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
The IAAF's Russia task force head, Rune Andersen, had said in July that the Russian athletics federation, had made significant but not complete progress in meeting the reinstatement requirements. - REUTERS
Justin in the groove
Singapore's Justin Kuk returned the best overall score on a tough day at the SICC/DBS Junior Invitational Golf Championship at the SICC New course yesterday.
Kuk leads the 24-player Boys' A Division with a two-over 74, which included a birdie and three bogeys, in a high-profile junior event which had Yani Tseng and Kiradech Aphibarnrat on the roster previously.
Singapore had another leader when Hailey Loh shot 77, a stroke ahead of teammate Inez Ng, in the Girls' B Division.
Hailey had a birdie, four bogeys and a double-bogey in her card. - GODFREY ROBERT
LEADERBOARD (Top 2):
Boys' A - 74: Justin Kuk, 75: Kentaro Nanayama.
Boys' B - 78: Gabriel Hansel Hari, Elyja Abecassis, Gene Chaikangwai.
Girls' A - 75: Thamnida Seena, 83: Boram Jung.
Girls' B - 77: Hailey Loh, 78: Inez Ng.
