IAAF upholds ban against Russia

World athletics body IAAF yesterday upheld a ban against Russia's athletics federation over doping in the country, the TASS news agency reported, citing a source.

Russia's athletics federation has been suspended since 2015 over a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) that found evidence of widespread, state-sponsored doping in the sport.

Since then some individual Russian athletes, however, have been allowed to compete internationally as neutrals, provided they met certain criteria that showed they had operated in a dope-free environment.

But the national athletics team were banned from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.