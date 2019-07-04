Kampton Kam aims for new personal best at Asean School Games

This will be the third Asean School Games for Kampton Kam.

National high jumper Kampton Kam is aiming for new heights at the Asean School Games (ASG) in Semarang, Indonesia, later this month.

As captain of Singapore's athletics team, the third-time ASG participant, 18, hopes to better last year's feat, where he mustered a national Under-20 record of 2.10m.

At the Schools National A Division meet in March, the Victoria Junior College student rewrote that mark with a personal best of 2.15m, which he is hoping to improve on at the July 17-25 Games in Semarang.

"My target would be to break the championship record of 2.13m first, followed by a personal best above 2.15m," he said, after the send-off ceremony at Tanjong Katong Secondary School yesterday.

Kam is among the 170-strong contingent from 51 schools that attended the ceremony graced by Second Minister for Education and Finance Indranee Rajah.

She said: "I urge all of you to continue challenging yourselves and building the courage to take that extra step into the uncomfortable."

Singapore will be competing in eight sports - athletics, badminton, basketball, sepak takraw, swimming, table tennis, tennis and volleyball.

Flagbearer Syed Mohd Khairulazizi, a 16-year-old student from Chua Chu Kang Secondary School, is raring to do the country proud.

"I want to win games with my team and also change history for sepak takraw in Singapore," he said. "I feel proud to be selected to hold the Singapore flag and I have a lot of respect for those who previously held it." - ADEENA NAGIB