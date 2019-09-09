Kenya's Brigid Kosgei wins half-marathon

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei ran the fastest half-marathon by a woman yesterday, winning the Great North Run in England in 1hr 4min 28sec.

Her time was 23 seconds quicker than the world record set in 2017 by fellow Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei, but the course in Newcastle upon Tyne is not eligible for records.

Kosgei, who won this year's London Marathon, led a Kenyan sweep of the top four places, with Magdalyne Masai second (1:07.36) and Linet Masai third (1:07:44).