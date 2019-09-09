Athletics

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei wins half-marathon

Sep 09, 2019 06:00 am

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei ran the fastest half-marathon by a woman yesterday, winning the Great North Run in England in 1hr 4min 28sec.

Her time was 23 seconds quicker than the world record set in 2017 by fellow Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei, but the course in Newcastle upon Tyne is not eligible for records.

Kosgei, who won this year's London Marathon, led a Kenyan sweep of the top four places, with Magdalyne Masai second (1:07.36) and Linet Masai third (1:07:44).

Mo Farah claimed the men's elite title for a record sixth straight year, winning in 59min 7sec. - AFP

