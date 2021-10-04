Athletics

Lemma wins London Marathon

Oct 04, 2021

Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma won the men's London Marathon yesterday to put his Tokyo Olympics disappointment behind him.

Lemma, 30, failed to finish the Olympic marathon in August but triumphed in London in 2hr 04min 01sec.

Kenya's Vincent Kipchumba finished second in 2:04.28, with Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia third in 2:04.41.

The women's event was won by Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei, while world record holder and defending champion Brigid Kosgei finished fourth. - AFP

Qatar to host F1 night race

