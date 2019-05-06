Medical chief opposes IAAF rule
The World Medical Association (WMA) yesterday urged doctors not to enforce new gender rules by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), warning that doing so would breach ethical codes.
It follows South African runner Caster Semenya last week losing her court appeal against the IAAF over plans to force some women to regulate their testosterone levels.
WMA chairman Frank Ulrich Montgomery told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the "basic ethical code of all medical practice is never do harm, and it is doing harm to a perfectly normal body with just a rather high level of testosterone by administering drugs... to make them eligible for women's sport..." - AFP
