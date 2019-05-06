Athletics

Medical chief opposes IAAF rule

May 06, 2019 06:00 am

The World Medical Association (WMA) yesterday urged doctors not to enforce new gender rules by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), warning that doing so would breach ethical codes.

It follows South African runner Caster Semenya last week losing her court appeal against the IAAF over plans to force some women to regulate their testosterone levels.

WMA chairman Frank Ulrich Montgomery told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the "basic ethical code of all medical practice is never do harm, and it is doing harm to a perfectly normal body with just a rather high level of testosterone by administering drugs... to make them eligible for women's sport..." - AFP

Get in shape while having fun at the new FIT-Sessions
Singapore

Get in shape while having fun at the new FIT-Sessions

Related Stories

Joseph Schooling improving after March malaise

Wales rugby team's defence coach Shaun Edwards to leave after W-Cup

Semenya in last race before new rules kick in

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OTHER SPORTS