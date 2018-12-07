MMA’s Teo for StanChart’s 10km race

Her season may be winding down, but Singapore mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Tiffany Teo is not taking it easy.

This weekend, instead of pummelling her opponents, she will be pounding the pavement - at the Standard Chartered Marathon Singapore.

This comes just a month after the 29-year-old bagged the biggest win of her MMA career by defeating eight-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Michelle Nicolini at the One Championship: Heart of the Lion event.

Teo, who will be taking part in the 10km race tomorrow, said: "Running has always been a part of my training routine.

"But I decided to take part in the StanChart marathon because it is always more fun when you know that you are running alongside other motivated individuals, such as fellow Under Armour ambassadors."

Teo, who has a bachelor's degree in psychology, is also a firm believer that nutrition makes a difference to one's sporting performance.

Her main sources of carbohydrates are sweet potatoes and brown rice, while she also makes sure that she has lots of protein (chicken breast, salmon, eggs) and vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower and asparagus).

She has this advice for fellow runners: Set short-term and long-term goals. Be consistent and you'll see results.