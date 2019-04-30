Mo Farah refuses to blame row for fifth-placed finish

Britain's Mo Farah insisted his highly public dispute with Haile Gebrselassie played no part in his disappointing fifth-placed finish in the London Marathon on Sunday.

Four-time Olympic track champion Farah was looking to build on his third place in last year's edition, but he finished fifth with a time of 2hr 5min 39sec.

It was world record holder Eliud Kipchoge who won a record fourth London title in 2:02:37, the second-fastest marathon time in history.

On Wednesday, Farah said he had been robbed while staying at an Addis Ababa hotel owned by Gebrselassie during pre-London training, adding that the Ethiopian running legend made no effort to recover the stolen items.

Gebrselassie then accused Farah of not paying his heavily discounted hotel bill and told The Guardian that Farah had been seen assaulting a husband and his wife in the gym.