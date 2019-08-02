More changes to boost Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon

This year's Standard Chartered Marathon Singapore will start in the evening for the first time.

This year's Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon is set to see several firsts.

In May, it was announced that the main event and the half-marathon on Nov 30 (Saturday) will start in the evening (6pm) for the first time, instead of the usual flag-off at the crack of dawn.

On Friday (Aug 2), the organisers revealed several other firsts, the most prominent of which will see runners of all categories for the Nov 29-Dec 1 event begin their race from the same start point – in front of the Formula 1 Pit Building.

Among the other key changes will see runners turning right on Bras Basah Road, a longer and wider straight along Nicoll Highway, before passing by the War Memorial Park. (You can download PDF files of the race routes below).

In creation of the route, race organisers had consulted crowd management experts from the Manchester Metropolitan University to design the best possible race experience, drawing on their previous experience with Abbott World Marathon Major races – a series of the best marathon races in the world.

“This year’s race will be the best yet – the changes we are making are the first for any race in Singapore and the region. A lot of planning and effort has gone into this year’s race to make this an event that is for everyone — participants, family, friends and the public,” said Geoff Meyer, managing director for the Ironman Group in Asia.

“With the all-new spectator zones, we sincerely hope that everyone will come and join us in the festivities as we continue our ascent towards meeting the Abbott World Marathon Majors standards.”

WORLD-CLASS EVENT

Sport Singapore CEO Lim Teck Yin said: “Organising Singapore’s first Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon in the evening requires all stakeholders to work together to ensure a world-class event that lives up to the aspiration to be part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors.

“Every year, the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon is brought to life by people and their spirit. As the event seeks to make its mark on the global stage, I encourage everyone - from the runners, to the families and everyone that we will pass along the route, to join hands and make history together.”

The race slots for the half-marathon have already been snapped up, with limited entries for the marathon remaining.

The 700-metre Kids' dash takes place at 7pm on Nov 29 (Friday), while the 10km and 5km races flag off at 6.30am and 8.30am respectively on Dec 1 (Sunday).

Registration is still open and runners can enjoy discounts till Sept 30. To register and for more information, please visit www.singaporemarathon.com. Standard Chartered cardholders will enjoy 15 per cent off their registration fees across all categories.