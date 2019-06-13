New executive director for Singapore Athletics

Singapore Athletics (SA) announced yesterday that it has appointed Malik Aljunied as its new executive director from July 1.

The 51-year-old, who is a familiar figure in the athletics fraternity, will be seconded to SA from the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) for three years.

SA president Tang Weng Fei said: "As a former hurdler, coach and sports administrator, he has held important roles within our fraternity and understands our aspirations. I am happy that he has yet again accepted the calling to lead SA as its executive director.

"I am confident that he will help us - the athletes, coaches, officials, fans and the entire athletic community, to aim higher, faster and further."

Malik also served as a head of department with the Ministry of Education. Most recently, he was with Sport Singapore as the deputy director of character & leadership development under CoachSG, before joining SNOC.