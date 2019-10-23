New U-23 category for Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon

Ironman Asia and Singapore Athletics announced a partnership renewal to host the Singapore Open National Championships at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2019 - which will take place from Nov 29-Dec 1.

This will be the third consecutive year that South-east Asia's only IAAF Gold Label marathon has doubled up as the Nations' race, providing chances for local runners to compete against the world's best marathoners across various categories.

A new addition is the Under-23 (U-23) Youth Championships category, which gives Singapore's next generation of marathoners an opportunity to compete at a high level.

The U-23 Youth Championships will feature Singapore's top distance runners aged 18 to 23.

The category acts as a bridge between the A Division and Nationals, allowing youngsters to continue competing against the world's best during these transitional years.

The top three male and female U-23 winners will each receive a Seiko watch and Jaybird Run XT true wireless earphones, worth a total of up to $1,300.