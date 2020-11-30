Athletics

NTU student Justyn Phoa smashes 32-year-old national javelin record

Nov 30, 2020 06:00 am

Nanyang Technological University student Justyn Phoa broke the national men's javelin record with his effort of 61.07m at the Singapore Athletics Performance Trial 1 yesterday.

The 21-year-old eclipsed Ng Bock Huat's record of 59.22m, which was set in 1988.

In the same meet at the Home of Athletics at Kallang, Roy Ng, 17, broke the national Under-20 record with his throw of 57.19m.

The previous mark of 56.44m was set by Wang Tingjia in 2018.

Sports

Tyson, 54, wants to fight every 2 months

Related Stories

Brunei, Thailand to join Singapore's Netball Super League next year

Extensive body grappling allowed to resume in combat sports

Sports Resilience Package to offer up to $15k in operating grants

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OTHER SPORTS