NTU student Justyn Phoa smashes 32-year-old national javelin record

Nanyang Technological University student Justyn Phoa broke the national men's javelin record with his effort of 61.07m at the Singapore Athletics Performance Trial 1 yesterday.

The 21-year-old eclipsed Ng Bock Huat's record of 59.22m, which was set in 1988.

In the same meet at the Home of Athletics at Kallang, Roy Ng, 17, broke the national Under-20 record with his throw of 57.19m.

The previous mark of 56.44m was set by Wang Tingjia in 2018.