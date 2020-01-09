Russian athletes upset with Rusaf

Four Russian athletes, including three-time high-jump world champion Mariya Lasitskene, on Tuesday urged their fellow competitors to challenge their country's athletics body Rusaf over its handling of its doping ban.

Lasitskene, alongside 2015 110m hurdles world champion Sergey Shubenkov, pole vault world champion Anzhelika Sidorova and former hammer thrower Sergey Litvinov, is looking to use Rusaf's long-dormant Athletes Commission to speed up changes in the governing body.

Last month, the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) banned Russia from taking part in major international events for four years.

Russian athletes will still be allowed to compete, but only as neutrals and if they can demonstrate that they were not part of what Wada believes was a state-sponsored system of doping.