Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce claims 100m gold in near-empty stadium

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce powered her way to 100m gold yesterday morning (Singapore time) to become the first person to win four gold medals over the distance at the World Athletics Championships in Qatar.

Fraser-Pryce, who returned to the track in earnest only last year after giving birth to a son, stormed across the line in a season-best time of 10.71sec.

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith was second in 10.83, while the Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou grabbed bronze with 10.90.

But once again, there was a shockingly sparse crowd at the 40,000 Khalifa Stadium to watch the world's top sprinters.

In last night's 200m, Singapore's Shanti Pereira clocked 24sec to finish last in her heat, which was won by Niger's Aminatou Seyni in 22.58.

Shanti, 23, had clocked her season's best of 23.78 at the World University Games in Italy in July.