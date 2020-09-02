Sign up for the ST Run and win a 55-inch Panasonic TV

A Panasonic 55-inch 4K smart OLED television set is the grand prize at this year's The Straits Times Virtual Run lucky draw.

The newly launched The Straits Times Virtual Run (STVR) presents a new challenge for participants, but one thing remains similar to previous editions of The ST Run: attractive prizes for local entrants are still up for grabs in a lucky draw.

This year's lucky draw grand prize is a Panasonic 55-inch HZ1000S 4K Ultra HD OLED TV set worth $3,699.

It is the eighth consecutive year that Panasonic is the ST Run's presenting sponsor.

ST sports editor and STVR organising chairman Lee Yulin said: "Every year, our aim is to not just challenge our participants at various levels but also to keep them engaged through a multi-faceted build-up programme or to reward them for their loyalty in signing up.

"We are grateful that Panasonic has continued its generous support for the ST Virtual Run this year."

To commemorate ST's 175th anniversary, there will be two distances offered for the STVR - 17.5km and 175km. The race period for the 17.5km run is Oct 9-18, while the 175km run will take place from Oct 19-Dec 17.

Entry fees for past participants of the ST Run are $15 (17.5km) and $20 (175km).

Early-bird prices are $18 and $23 respectively, till Sept 11. Normal rates (Sept 12-Oct 4) are $22 and $27.

Runners are allowed to record their distances over several sessions and at any outdoor location. Registration closes at 11.59pm on Oct 4.

Those interested can sign up at the ST Run website while the full terms and conditions for the STVR's various giveaways and lucky draw can also be found at www.straitstimesrun.com

Local runners are defined as those who reside in Singapore.

For updates, follow the event's Facebook and Instagram pages at @thestraitstimesrun.