Soh offers reward to Singaporeans who can run 2.4km in under 7min

The Republic's top marathoner Soh Rui Yong yesterday issued an open challenge to any Singaporean who can run the 2.4km in under seven minutes, offering a $700 cash reward and 700 bottles of sports drink to each, out of his own pocket.

The two-time SEA Games champion,30, threw down the gauntlet after he did a 2.4km run in 6min 53.18sec at the Pocari Sweat Singapore 2.4km Challenge on Saturday and his effort drew a mix of reactions.

After his run, Pocari Sweat had posted on its social media account that Soh and Vanessa Lee, who ran a 7:59.69, had set the "benchmark" as the only Singaporean man and woman to run the 2.4km below 7min and 8min respectively.

The event was officiated by national track and field body Singapore Athletics.

His time and achievement, Soh told The Straits Times, drew two types of reactions. Most were encouraging, but some poured scorn.

'VERY RELATABLE'

"Singaporeans can identify with how tough a 2.4km is and it's very relatable," he said. "We all have that friend who likes to brag, to say he plays soccer or basketball or runs damn well, but there (often) isn't any proof."

On Wednesday, Soh shared his split times per 400m lap for the sub-7 min effort on Facebook and wrote, "Somehow, some people still think their 'army/commando bmt mate who smokes' ran faster" along with a clown emoji.

This drew the ire of some Internet users, including one whose profile states he is a former Special Forces officer with the Singapore Commandos, and they chided Soh for his post.

"There are so many national athletes, NDU (Naval Diving Unit) divers, Commandos and SOF (Special Operations Force) chaps," wrote user Ricky Wee in a comment. "No one say (sic) anything doesn't mean there isn't any (who has not done it). It only means they are humble and see no need to show (off)."

Soh said he wondered whether to respond to them, and how. Yesterday, he decided on the challenge.

In a Facebook post, he clarified that his previous comment was "not targeted at Commandos specifically", and that he had the utmost respect for their military training.

As a "gesture of goodwill" and a way to "settle the debate once and for all", Soh then said he would offer an incentive of $700 and 700 bottles of Pocari Sweat - which sponsors him - to any Singaporean who runs under seven minutes at the Pocari Sweat Singapore 2.4km Run event on Oct 9-10.

"They have one month to train," he quipped.

More pressing for Soh, however, is his bid to qualify for next year's Asian Games in the 10,000m.

He will be aiming to meet the qualifying mark of 31min 28sec in a time trial at the Home of Athletics tomorrow. He holds the national record of 31:15.95, set in Oregon in 2014.

"The qualifying window just opened at the start of the month, and I've trained for the event. I'm in shape, and I'm prepared for the worst-case scenario (with weather and other variables). So why not try?