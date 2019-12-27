Sprint queen Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce eyes sprint double in Tokyo

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will run in both the 100 and 200 metres events at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Fraser-Pryce, who turns 33 today, is a two-time Olympic 100m champion and she won gold at this year's world championships in Doha, Qatar.

The mother of one has four world 100m titles and did not compete in the 200m at the 2016 Rio Olympics to focus on the shorter event, in which she finished third despite a toe injury.

"I will be doubling up definitely," Fraser-Pryce was quoted as saying on her website.

"Last year, I really wanted to attempt the double but coach had other plans. So I just worked with that plan.