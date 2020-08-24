ST Virtual Run: At your own pace in your own space

The ST Virtual Run allows participants to record their distances over several sessions.

The Straits Times launches its first virtual run today, with the event replacing the traditional ST Run that attracts more than 13,000 runners annually.

Unlike mass participation runs which see thousands gathering in one place before pounding the streets, The ST Virtual Run (STVR) allows participants to run a race at their own pace and in their own space. Runners are also allowed to record their distances over several sessions.

To mark ST's 175th anniversary, there will be two categories at the STVR - 17.5km and 175km. Participants will have 10 days to complete 17.5km, and 60 days for the 175km distance.

ST sports editor Lee Yulin, who is also chairman of STVR, said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted our lives in a way that was previously unimaginable.

"But life must carry on, and we are pleased to be able to put on The ST Virtual Run because it allows us to engage the running community in a manner that is safe for our participants, sponsors and partners.

"The beauty of a virtual run lies in its flexibility, which makes it ideal for busy individuals.

"Besides being able to determine when and where you run, you can also decide how challenging you want the experience to be by either clocking longer distances at one go or breaking up the effort into bite-sized pieces."

The race period for the 17.5km run is Oct 9 to 18, while that for the 175km is Oct 19 to Dec 17.

Entry fees for past participants of the ST Run are $15 (17.5km) and $20 (175km). Early bird prices are $18 and $23, respectively, till Sept 11. Normal rates are $22 and $27.

Registration closes at 11.59pm on Oct 4. Those interested can sign up at www.straitstimesrun.com Race finishers will receive a New Balance Dry tee worth $49.

Previous ST Run participants welcomed the news of the event going virtual, with Dr Gwen Lim, 39, saying: "It is going to be quite a good experience because we are all still running.

"So, even though we can't run together in big groups any more, it still doesn't take away that passion of wanting to join a race.

"This is one of the areas where we have to improvise during this period."