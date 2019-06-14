Stretch to run longer and avoid injury

Stretching is of utmost importance before and after a run because it improves one's mobility and prevents injuries, said Shape Fit Girl 2018 winner Roxanne Gan.

Gan, 29, said that mobility exercises are often overlooked. But they pave the way for a more comfortable run if dynamic stretches are done before running, and static stretches after.

The yoga instructor shared this advice at the registration launch of the Nov 3 Great Eastern Women's Run (GEWR) at Guoco Tower yesterday.

She and trainers Natalie Dau and Wany Misban conducted a 30-minute customised fitness programme for the first 50 women who signed up.

"Running takes a toll on your body, so you'll get cramps or feel tight and sore," said Gan.

"Stretching helps to release lactic acid and the tightness in your body. It then helps you run and perform better."

Her 10-minute segment included exercises like downward-facing dog, locust and high lunge, for static stretching.

"Not many people know how to stretch properly... and (that) they need to stretch for at least 15 minutes after a run. It'll make a big difference to your body."

Before Gan's segment, the exercise was led by Australian-born Dau, 47, who taught several exercises like jump squats and burpees to build bone mass.

Dau, founder of the app Rockstar Fit, said: "When they get older, people forget that balance and building muscle around the bone is important.

"You have to be strong enough to run, or you won't make the distance. Running alone is great, but it shouldn't be the only thing you do."

Nike master trainer Wany, 30, reinforced the need for a strong core, especially for long endurance runs.

"When you get fitter, you also alleviate pain. It's about getting the muscle balance so you feel stronger and more relief from pain," she said.

One of those in the fitness programme was Lily Lim, 62, who has participated in six editions of the GEWR .

"I used to hate running... till I discovered the energy it gives. It makes me wiser and younger," she said, after receiving an exclusive yoga mat and a complimentary race slot. More fitness programmes will be conducted from next month.

Alongside several race categories, the 14th edition of GEWR will hold the first nationwide all-women's Individual Physical Proficiency Test on Aug 24 at the Sports Hub.- ADEENA NAGIB