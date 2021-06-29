Sydney McLaughlin breaks world record for 400m hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin broke the world record in the women's 400 metres hurdles, clocking 51.90sec at the US Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 21-year-old defeated world champion Dalilah Muhammad, 31, who finished second in 52.42 and held the previous world record of 52.16.

"I think great competition always pushes you. It helps to have such an amazing camp of women in the US to get those times," said McLaughlin, who works with six-time Olympic gold medallist Allyson Felix's coach, Bob Kersee.