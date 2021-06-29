Sydney McLaughlin breaks world record for 400m hurdles
Sydney McLaughlin broke the world record in the women's 400 metres hurdles, clocking 51.90sec at the US Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The 21-year-old defeated world champion Dalilah Muhammad, 31, who finished second in 52.42 and held the previous world record of 52.16.
"I think great competition always pushes you. It helps to have such an amazing camp of women in the US to get those times," said McLaughlin, who works with six-time Olympic gold medallist Allyson Felix's coach, Bob Kersee.
In the men's 200m, world champion Noah Lyles won in a world-leading 19.74sec. - REUTERS
Tsitsipas crashes out in first round
Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first big name to exit Wimbledon on the first day of play yesterday, losing 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to Frances Tiafoe of the US.
Defending champion Novak Djokovic overcame an early fright to fend off British teenager Jack Draper 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 and launch his quest for a sixth title as Wimbledon returned after a two-year absence .
In the women's draw, second seed Aryna Sabalenka blitzed past Romanian qualifier Monica Niculescu 6-1, 6-4.
Sixteen of yesterday's scheduled 64 first-round matches were cancelled due to rain as the tournament suffered a soggy start. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now