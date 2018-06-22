Tang announces team for Singapore Athletics elections

Former Singapore Athletics (SA) president Tang Weng Fei has confirmed his candidacy and announced his team for the upcoming elections for office bearers at SA.

The 64-year-old oil trader's slate of eight candidates includes two Olympians – former national sprinter Poh Seng Song, who is now a commercial pilot, and Singapore swimming legend Ang Peng Siong, who runs Aquatic Performance Swim Club.

Said Tang, who served as SA president from 2004 to 2006 and from 2010 to 2016: “Athletics is an important sport in Singapore, a sport which has a long history of excellence.

“Over the last few months, ever since I made the decision to seek the mandate of the fraternity to lead the association, I have tried to assemble a team which would help me rejuvenate the sport.

"It is important that the team which is given the responsibility of managing track and field in Singapore works together, and cohesively to help bring about improvements in the sport across multiple levels."

Besides Ang and Poh, Tang's team also comprises current vice-president of Flash Athletics Club, COL(NS) Malik Aljunied, who is also a deputy director at Sport Singapore, lawyer S. Govindaraju, chartered accountant Sheena Hu, lecturer Belinda Ho and entrepreneur Kenny Lim.

Poh said the team is united in its mission to assist the sport.

"There is clarity of purpose and the mission for us is very clear. We will need to work together as a team, internally and with our external partners, to help move the sport forward," he said.

Ang added: "The athletes must be at the centre of what we do, and I am more than honoured to be part of a team which is committed to helping a sport which is as important as track and field."

If his team gets the nod from the affiliates, Tang said that the restoration of funding would be among the most critical items on his agenda.

He said: "There are many areas for us to look into immediately, with the most critical being the restoration of funding towards the association.

"That's an immediate priority for us, and it will be important for us to work with all our partners closely, if we are given the mandate to serve the fraternity."