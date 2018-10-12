Tang is back as Singapore Athletics chief

Former national hurdler Tang Weng Fei and his team will lead Singapore athletics for the next two years after its annual general meeting and election yesterday.

The biennial election saw Tang officially voted in for his third stint as Singapore Athletics president, taking over from Ho Mun Cheong.

Tang was president from 2004-2006 and 2010-2016.

The eight other elected members of the management committee are Ang Peng Siong, Malik Ajunied, Belinda Foo, Poh Seng Song, S. Govindaraju, Sheena Hu, Eric Song and Kenny Lim.

This year's election, originally scheduled for June, was held differently due to changes to the SA constitution, approved by the Registry of Societies last month.

One key change involves reducing the size of the management committee (MC) from 26 to 11, with nine elected members. The remaining two positions - general manager and athletes' commission representative - are decided separately.

Nine of the 10 names submitted for Thursday's election were from Tang's team.

The last name was SA statistician Peter Back.