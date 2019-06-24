Tia Louise Rozario rewrites national triple-jump record

Singapore's teenage athlete Tia Louise Rozario broke her own national record in the women's triple jump at the Hong Kong Inter-City Athletics Championships yesterday with a leap of 12.26m, 10cm more than her previous mark set in March.

The 19-year-old saw off the challenge of Hong Kong's Vera Chan (11.93m) and Tse Mang Chi (11.58m) to clinch her second medal at the meet.

On Saturday, she had won a bronze in the junior long jump event with a 5.74m effort.

Next, Rozario will be hoping to meet the SEA Games qualifying marks.

The third-placed triple jump and long jump distances in the 2017 edition were 13.32m and 6.45m respectively.