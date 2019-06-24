Tia Louise Rozario rewrites national triple-jump record
Singapore's teenage athlete Tia Louise Rozario broke her own national record in the women's triple jump at the Hong Kong Inter-City Athletics Championships yesterday with a leap of 12.26m, 10cm more than her previous mark set in March.
The 19-year-old saw off the challenge of Hong Kong's Vera Chan (11.93m) and Tse Mang Chi (11.58m) to clinch her second medal at the meet.
On Saturday, she had won a bronze in the junior long jump event with a 5.74m effort.
Next, Rozario will be hoping to meet the SEA Games qualifying marks.
The third-placed triple jump and long jump distances in the 2017 edition were 13.32m and 6.45m respectively.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now